Permit granted to allow Nibi the beaver to stay with wildlife rescue group in Massachusetts

CHELMSFORD - Gov. Maura Healey has issued a special permit allowing a beaver to stay at a Massachusetts wildlife facility after MassWildlife said she had to be released into the wild.

The beaver, named Nibi, has captured the hearts of many people in Massachusetts and around the country. She was found orphaned in Sturbridge two years by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, who have cared for her since.

Nibi the beaver at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. CBS Boston

MassWildlife initially said Nibi had to return to the wild and Newhouse disagreed, saying Nibi would die and that she should remain with the rescue as an educational animal. A judge issued an order on Tuesday, preventing MassWildlife temporarily from taking the beaver.

"Nibi has captured the hearts of many of our residents, mine included," said Healey in a statement. "We're excited to share that we have issued a permit for Nibi to remain in Newhouse's care, continuing to educate the public about this important species. I'm grateful to our state's dedicated wildlife biologists who work every day to care for Massachusetts wildlife, and I hope Nibi inspires more people to protect our natural world."

A Change.org petition calling for Nibi to remain with Newhouse got more than 30,000 signatures.