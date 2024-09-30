Nibi the beaver ordered released into wild; Massachusetts rescue group "heartbroken"

CHELMSFORD - A wildlife rescue group and its supporters are protesting a decision by authorities to release "Nibi" the beaver back into the wild, potentially as soon as Tuesday.

For the past two years, Nibi has been at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford. The organization found the orphaned beaver and took her in when she was very young.

Since then, she's been a hit on social media.

"So many people have fallen in love with Nibi," Jane Newhouse tells WBZ-TV.

MassWildlife says it's time for Nibi the beaver to be released

But now MassWildlife says it's time to Nibi to return to nature, saying in a statement that "wild animals like this one belong in the wild."

"The role of licensed wildlife rehabilitators is to care for sick and injured wildlife so that animals can be released back into the wild as soon as possible," MassWildlife said. "Newhouse Wildlife Rescue was informed in June that the beaver is healthy and must be returned to the wild, in accordance with their permit and state regulations."

Newhouse worries that the decision will cost the beaver her life. She said Nibi wanted nothing to do with other orphaned beavers brought to the facility, and could not be conditioned to survive in the wild.

"We tried to make Nibi releasable," Newhouse said. "The goal for any wildlife rehabilitator is to acclimate these animals to the wild."

MassWildlife has officially denied Nibi as an educational beaver. They want her released as soon as possible. We are all heartbroken but have no control over this situation. I am devastated…. Posted by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue on Monday, September 30, 2024

MassWildlife says this is an appropriate time to release a beaver into the wild, but Newhouse wants to at least wait until spring. She fears Nibi won't be able to make a den and dam and store food for the winter.

"Heartbroken over all of it"

A request to make Nibi an educational beaver and let her stay at the rescue was denied, Newhouse said.

"I'm heartbroken over all of it, to be honest with you," Newhouse said.

MassWildlife says the beaver will be released in a suitable habitat away from people.