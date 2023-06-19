NH GOP State Sen. Keith Murphy faces assault charges in argument at Murphy's Taproom

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A Republican state senator in New Hampshire turned himself into police Monday to face assault charges.

Keith Murphy, owner of Murphy's Taproom allegedly got into an argument with a man at the Elm Street restaurant in Manchester in April. The victim said he was spat on and slapped.

Manchester police said surveillance video showed Murphy also pick up a chair "in an aggressive manner." Murphy is charged with two counts of assault and one count of criminal threatening.

Murphy, on his official Facebook page, said he was innocent of the charges. "When the facts are known it will be clear that the police have charged the victim in this case," he posted.

He was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned July 24.