NH officials warn heavy rains make swimming in rivers dangerous

CONCORD, N.H. - The Contoocook Canoe Company in Concord, New Hampshire, has scaled back its operation this summer to a tame portion of the Contoocook River, which is protected by dams.

The company canceled all its trips on the much larger Merrimack River, which is normally about a quarter of its business. But this year, owner Austin Parker says it's too high, and he blames this summer's soaking storms. "A strong undertow," said Parker. "An undercurrent that can sweep you under."

"This isn't the year for people to swim in wild brooks or rivers," said New Hampshire Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan. "A river this wide can be deceiving, because if you look at it, to me, that's flowing much faster than it normally does, but underneath that surface is an unknown."

Several tragedies have the Granite State's first responders stretched thin, including two heartbreaking tragedies that recently took the lives of Massachusetts residents in Franconia Falls and the Swift River.

"A lot of these are preventable," said Col. Jordan. He and other New Hampshire officials are putting out a warning that rivers are running faster, deeper, and much colder than in years past because of the excessive rainfall. They've also had to rescue hikers who were trapped by high streams blocking trails.

