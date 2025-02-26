Patriots team plane gets failing grade on NFL players report card. "Ashtrays in the armrests."

The annual NFL Players Association report card was released on Wednesday, ranking every team in 11 categories like facilities, ownership, nutrition. It contains more bad news for the New England Patriots.

After ranking 29th out of 32 teams last year, the Patriots came in this year at 31st overall. Only the Arizona Cardinals finished behind the Patriots in the rankings.

The report card is broken down into the following categories:

Treatment of families

Food and dining area

Nutrition/dietician

Locker room

Training room

Training staff

Weight room

Strength coaches

Team travel

Head coach

Ownership

Patriots struggle on NFLPA report card

While the Patriots have for years gained notoriety for having their own airplane, team travel is one of the lowest grades given. New England gets an F in that category.

"Players want an upgraded team plane. The current plane is too small, there is no Wi-Fi available, and there are seats with ashtrays in the armrests. Players specifically responded that 'our plane is the worst thing - size, space, safety.' and 'it is not conducive to preparedness for athletic performance,'" the NFLPA wrote.

The team's weight room was the other category where the Patriots received an F, which was the case in 2024 as well.

In December, the Patriots released renderings for a state-of-the art football-exclusive training center next to Gillette Stadium that is scheduled to open in early 2026.

But for the time being, players complained of a cramped weight room and outdated locker rooms.

Where Patriots improved most

One area of improvement for the Patriots came in treatment of families. Last year, the team received an F- in that category, while this year they were ranked 18th with a grade of C+.

According to the NFLPA, the team made improvements since last year, including hiring a staff member to manage family service. The Patriots also added a family room and daycare during games.

"These changes were well received, and players believe that family support is now the team's biggest strength," the NFLPA report said.

The complete rundown of the team's disappointing report card can be found on the NFLPA website.