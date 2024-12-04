The Patriots are set to begin construction on a new football-exclusive training facility

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots heard the complaints from players about the team's training setup, and are set to begin construction on a new, football-exclusive training center next to Gillette Stadium.

The goal is to have the facility -- which will be built by Suffolk Construction -- open in the spring of 2026.

New England Patriots building a new training facility

While other teams around the NFL have been investing in state-of-the-art training centers, the Patriots had let their setup fall by the wayside. The franchise graded incredibly poorly in an NFLPA survey last year, receiving an F for their weight room, a C-minus for their locker room, and a C for their training room.

The new, three-level facility should help improve their grades on all fronts, as it will more than double the square footage of the team's current facilities inside Gillette Stadium. In addition to a new training room, it will include a nutrition center, a cold plunge, hot tubs, and virtual reality rooms.

Patriots to begin construction on a new football training facility: https://t.co/mSSJw5GcPW pic.twitter.com/djixWQoRv0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 4, 2024

"The whole project is designed around the players and the player experience," Kraft Sports and Entertainment Chief Operating Officer Jim Nolan said of the new facility. "As teams and team operations have grown, it was time for us to design a larger facility exclusively for the operation of the football team. The main floor is designed for where the players will work out, train, rehab, relax, and eat. The top floor is designed for where players and coaches will watch game film, strategize and meet."

Patriots' new training facility features

The new nutrition center will be the first thing that players see when they walk through a two-story foyer at the new facility. A player lounge and an enlarged, open-space locker room will be adjacent to the nutrition center, and will be connected to an expanded weight room that opens directly to three redesigned practice fields.

In addition to hot tubs and cold plunge tubs, the new training room will also feature a pool and an underwater treadmill.

The building will also house all football administration offices and meeting rooms, as well as cutting-edge virtual reality rooms. The personnel offices will include a conference room featuring new technologies for hosting the team's annual draft operations.

Just because the Patriots are on their bye week doesn't mean the WBZ-TV sports team gets a Sunday off. Tune in to a special Patriots GameDay on Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ and streaming online at CBSBoston.com!