Next Weather Alert: 'Worst flooding since Irene' possible in parts of New England

BOSTON - A Next Weather Alert is in effect over the next few days due to the potential of considerable to possibly catastrophic flooding in parts of the area. For some locations in northern and western New England, this could be the most severe flooding event since Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, when 2,400 roads, 800 homes and businesses, 300 bridges (including historic covered bridges, and a half dozen railroad lines were damaged or destroyed.

Let's set the stage. By most accounts, June was a month with plenty of rainfall for most in central and northern New England. Many days were filled with hit or miss downpours -- one town may pick up inches of rain while the neighboring town barely got anything. Still, most towns in Massachusetts had average or above-average rainfall for June.

Enter July, where the deluges continued. Towns in Middlesex and Worcester County are running rain tallies of 4-8" over the last two weeks. To say the ground is saturated and rivers are running full would be an understatement.

Now, a slow-moving system with high rainfall rates is moving through central and northern New England. The atmosphere is primed with moisture, with high dew points and plenty of precipitable water. There is also plenty of fuel for thunderstorms to form, but with no real steering current, the storms will be nearly stationary and even enhanced by the Green, White, and Berkshire Mountains, all the while southerly and southeasterly winds will pump in more moisture to the storms.

This will lead to torrential, devastating rain totals, what the National Weather Service Burlington, Vermont office called "extremely rare to historic rainfall."

A Next Weather alert is in effect for heavy rain and flooding through Sunday night into Monday, July 10, 2023. CBS Boston

By Early Sunday evening, washed out roads and flash flooding had already occurred in Cheshire County, NH, where at least 4.5" of rain fell in spots.

Photo by Denise Hawley Erway of Route 10 in Winchester, NH in Cheshire County this afternoon after several Flash Flood Warnings were issued @NWSGray @TaniaLealTV @ericfisher @PeteNBCBoston @Eweather13 @ContentWxGuy pic.twitter.com/CJm5N7wPgG — Western Mass Weather (@DHTheWeatherNut) July 9, 2023

Litchfield County, Connecticut has also already experienced flash flooding, with the town of Norfolk issuing a local declaration of emergency.

A local declaration of emergency is now in place in Norfolk due to flooding. RT 272 is closed from Bruey Rd to Rt 263 in Goshen. Numerous side roads are closed including Smith Rd, Old Goshen Rd, Estey Rd, Meekertown Rd. Please avoid the area as roads are undermined. pic.twitter.com/dDj8Fe58BB — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) July 9, 2023

The Weather Prediction Center issued an historic "High Risk" for Excessive Rainfall for Monday for the Champlain Valley in Vermont. This marks the first time the WPC has ever raised the level of concern that high. In this forecast discussion, the WPC stated "widespread flooding is expected to be analogous to the 2011 Irene remnants event for this area."

Why is this a big deal? Weather Prediction Center "High Risk" days are only issued on about 14 days a year, but account for 80% of all flood-related damages and 40% of all flood-related fatalities. Even a "Moderate Risk", which covers central and western Massachusetts, accounts for about 17% of flooding-related deaths.

Ahead of the expected destruction, the Charlotte, North Carolina fire department has already deployed resources to New England.

Charlotte Fire deployed North Carolina Task Force 3 to assist with an Emergency Management Assistance need from Vermont as they prepare for catastrophic, life-threatening flooding. Most of Vermont has seen two to eight inches of rain over the past week. pic.twitter.com/lxtw36b14L — Charlotte Fire Dept. (@charlottefire) July 9, 2023

So what steps can you take to protect yourself and your family? First, make sure your mobile alerts are on. Normal flash flood warnings usually don't have an alert sent, and usually reserved for higher-end Flash Flood Warnings or Emergencies.

Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > Weather, then tap Always. Turn on Precise Location to receive the most accurate notifications for your current location.

If you live in a spot that is especially vulnerable like a near a hillside or river, or in a basement apartment, make sure you have an evacuation plan.

Lastly, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. Over 50% of flash flooding deaths occur when vehicles are driven into hazardous flood waters. It only takes 1-2 feet of water to move a car.

MASSACHUSETTS FORECAST:

The heaviest rain will occur overnight Sunday and throughout the day Monday. Central Mass will likely see the most rain, and hopefully avoid any of the catastrophic flooding that will occur to the north.

Rain pushes out by Tuesday afternoon and set Wednesday up to be hot, hazy, and humid -- possibly giving Boston its first 90° reading of the season. More rain moves back in by the weekend. Hopefully river levels will subside by that point.

