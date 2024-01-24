Schools closed again Thursday in Newton, progress reported in teacher strike

NEWTON - School is cancelled for a fifth day in Newton, though the Newton Teachers Association and the school committee said progress is now being made.

"I'm heartened by the fact that we're making progress," said NTA president Mike Zilles.

"It's good news that the two sides are talking in a meaningful way," said Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

Finally, there was some meaningful movement in the deadlock between Newton teachers and the school committee. But 12,000 students will still be out of the classroom for a fifth day, like 11-year-old Henry Bennett who has disabilities.

"I'm so lucky have parents here come every day to support, my husband's mom is supporting as well taking henry out on the train," said mom Rachel Bennett.

As long as the strike continue, the fines are piling up for the union.

"Our membership is feeling angry about the fines," said Ryan Normandin, NTA Member.

A judge's court order says now the union owes $175,000. On Thursday, another $200,000 will be tacked on, making the total owed $375,000.

If the fines have no effect, the judge will hold a hearing on Friday on how to move forward.

Court documents show the union has $422,000 cash on hand and $200,000 in investments. WBZ asked the union president how sustainable that is.

"We anticipate that will have lots of financial support," said NTA president Mike Zilles. "So yes, they're trying to say get back faster because if you don't it won't be financially feasible for you to stay out. But we're staying out until we get a fair contract."

Both sides agreed that progress was made on the contract, updating the parental leave, and adding a fourth year to the contract like the union wants.

"The biggest progress of the day is the ability of the NTA president and I to sit in a room and to speak quite frankly about what each side is looking to get from this," said Chris Brezski, School Committee President.

According to the most recent teacher salaries report from the state, Newton teachers made an average of $93,000 every year-ranking 72 out of 398 districts.

Concord-Carlisle teachers make the most at nearly $118,000. Teachers in Worthington make the least at about $43,500.

Officials insist they can't give the union everything it wants without layoffs. "We have made it clear we are that we are not going to result in a perpetual layoff," said Brezski.

"Mayor Fuller enough is enough you can't continue underfunding schools," said Zilles.

Negotiations will continue Thursday at noon.