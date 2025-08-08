Photos show skid marks left from over 100 cars street racing in Newton

Photos show the aftermath of what police say was a street racing incident involving more than 100 cars on a popular road in Newton.

WBZ-TV's helicopter captured skid marks that were still visible days later in Newton Centre.

Tire tracks could be seen up and down the street. CBS Boston

Police say that residents reported the street racing on Beacon Street and Centre Street just after 12 a.m. on Sunday.

"Numerous NPD [Newton Police Department] units responded to Newton Centre for a report of over 100 cars in the area driving erratically, street racing* and burning tires," the Newton Police said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Several drivers were cited after being stopped by officers, but most fled the scene. Police said that this is not common for the area.

"This driving behavior is dangerous!" Newton Police said online.

Anyone who suspects that people may be street racing near them should call 617-796-2123. Police ask that if it is an emergency, call 911.

Boston drag racing

A similar incident was reported in neighboring Boston last year. Around 40 cars were seen drag racing in Boston's Back Bay in April of 2024, according to police.

They were caught on camera speeding down one-way streets and doing donuts in intersections. Residents in the area said that the smell and sounds disturbed them early in the morning, just after 2 a.m. Police said that when they arrived, they were attacked with glass bottles, fireworks, and the streets were blocked off.