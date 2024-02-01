Newton student-athletes left in limbo as teachers strike delays season

NEWTON - They met on an outdoor court lit up at night. A few players from the Newton South High School boys Basketball team got together to shoot some hoops. Due to the strike between the Newton Teachers Association and the School Committee, the team has not been allowed to play games or practice on campus.

Elias Kiritsy is a captain of the basketball team and said the last two weeks have been anything but routine. "They have been pretty crazy to be honest with you," said Kiritsy. "We've had to be very flexible with daily outcomes."

Kiritsy is a senior and made clear he supports the teachers in this strike but is caught up in its ripple effects. "We are ready to be back at this point," he said. "We don't want to miss any games because every game matters to get to the playoffs."

Kiristy and his 13 other teammates have taken things in their own hands. For the past two weeks, they planned their own daily practices at a nearby YMCA. Due to the strike, their coach cannot attend.

"As a coach, I am very proud of how they have stayed positive through this whole thing," said Corey Lowe, who is in his first season with the team. "They have been holding each other accountable and getting into the YMCA daily as a team," Lowe said.

Their team has five games within the next week. Three of those games are the result of rescheduling and one is set to be played on Saturday. There is a race to get those games in before the end of the season for Newton South to have a chance at the playoffs. However, none of them can happen until a resolution is reached and the strike is over.

"It would really be a shame if we had to forfeit some of these games because I am never going to get this back," said Newton South senior Charlie Quirk. He is just one of the players who are in their final season before graduation.

Newton South is supposed to host its senior night Tuesday. It's a major milestone many high school athletes look forward to. But there is a big "if" around whether that will happen.

"I definitely support the teachers and they have to fight for what they need," said senior Nick Gilo. "But it's sad for the basketball season that I hope, and I think, that we can make up all the basketball games, but it would be a really big shame if we couldn't."