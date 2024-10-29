New York Jets star fires back at Bill Belichick after critical comments

Matt Patricia breaks down three biggest plays from Patriots' comeback win over Jets

Matt Patricia breaks down three biggest plays from Patriots' comeback win over Jets

Matt Patricia breaks down three biggest plays from Patriots' comeback win over Jets

BOSTON – Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has always enjoyed taking jabs at the New York Jets. His latest criticism of his longtime rival prompted a response from star pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Belichick's former team shocked the Jets on Sunday, with New England earning a last-minute win at Gillette Stadium despite losing promising rookie quarterback Drake Maye to a concussion.

Bill Belichick criticizes Haason Reddick

Belichick, who has gone 38-12 to date against the Jets in his head coaching career, did some gloating Monday during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

The currently unemployed coach turned media personality did the appearance in front of a shelf that prominently featured several game balls from past wins over the Jets.

"Just a lot of mistakes by the Jets and that ended up killing them in the end," Belichick said. "Reddick came in the game and just ran by the quarterback multiple times whether it was [Drake] Maye or Jacoby [Brissett] and created those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of."

Monday night, Reddick took to X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, to fire back.

"Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he's home bored and can't keep me out of his mouth," Reddick posted.

Reddick made his Jets debut against the Patriots. He had been in the midst of a lengthy holdout after being traded to New York by the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

What Bill Belichick said about the Jets

It wasn't just Reddick who Belichick took aim at. He said it "starts at the top" and was critical of Jets owner Woody Johnson, who he says "started pulling levers" when he fired head coach Robert Saleh and traded for wide receiver Davante Adams.

"I don't know. It seems like a lot of moves here by Woody that I'm not sure, I don't really understand how they add up," Belichick said. "But I'd say that's really more of a question for him to answer than me. I think from the outside, it's maybe hard to understand why they would do some of the things they did. So I think you have to ask the guy who did them."

Belichick was hired by the Jets in 2000. But just before he was set to be formally introduced at a press conference, he infamously wrote on a napkin that he was resigning as "HC of the NYJ." Belichick

The Jets later traded Belichick's rights to the Patriots and he went on to win six Super Bowls in New England.