New Kids on the Block announce 2024 tour with New England concert dates

New Kids On The Block announce summer tour

BOSTON - New Kids on the Block are hitting the road next summer and going back on tour.

They announced their plans with a 90s-themed video, complete with throwback references to MTV's "TRL" and cassette tapes.

New Kids On The Block bring back the magic with the Magic Summer 2024 Tour! ☀️ Along with VERY special guests @PaulaAbdul and @djjazzyjeff215. #MagicSummerTour pic.twitter.com/K7gY6Q5YlJ — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 30, 2023

The tour promises to "bring all of the magic back for fans" of the Dorchester-based pop band consisting of Jonathan and Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff are the special guests for the tour that is set to hit over 40 cities. New Kids on the Block will play the Bank NH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire on August 9, followed by a show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on August 10. There's also a concert in Hartford, Connecticut at the Xfinity Theatre on August 2.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

New Kids On The Block played Fenway Park back in 2021 and went on a "Mixtape Tour" last year that brought them to the TD Garden.