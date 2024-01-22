Some young NH voters are less engaged, say candidates are "out of touch"

Presidential candidates trying to appeal to younger voters in New Hampshire

Presidential candidates trying to appeal to younger voters in New Hampshire

Presidential candidates trying to appeal to younger voters in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH - New Hampshire is bracing for a record turnout in the nation's first primary election on Tuesday.

However, some younger voters say they are less engaged in the election because the candidates are out of touch with the issues impacting their lives.

Whether it's the top Republican challengers, former president Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and even President Joe Biden, the candidates vying for commander in chief have been trying to appeal to young voters.

But are the young people buying in?

"No, I don't I think so. They're a little out of touch," said Paige McKenzie a young voter.

One night before the first primary of the season in New Hampshire, we asked college students, recent grads, and young professionals what's most important to them?

Many said jobs, the cost of living, money and the climate are top of mind.

"I'd like to call an ambulance without wondering if I'm going to make my rent the next month," said young voter Joe Tardiff.

"Student debt, affordable housing, things like that," said younger voter Andy Gorordo.

"A lot of it is Just finding a candidate that appears normal?" added Mckenzie. "That are not just bashing everyone around them, they're making good points. They're able to speak on issues, they're able to communicate with other countries."

And outside our country, the president's handling of the Israel-Hamas war has been a sticking point with young people, recent polls show.

"Perhaps, people's dissatisfaction with Palestine and Israel, perhaps that's going to lead to more pressure to get Biden to retire or at least make significant policy changes," said Bernie Sanders supporter Ryan Costa.

As the primary season kicks off, they encourage their counterparts to exercise their voice with their votes.

"I understand that because of the political climate we have right now, not that many people are energized, and I think that is the biggest danger," said Gorordo. "I recently graduated from college, and I was looking around and I immediately realized there's nothing more important than to get involved, the cycle is too important."

Most polls open Tuesday in New Hampshire at 7 a.m.