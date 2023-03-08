Watch CBS News
National Guard to assist Concord, NH prison amid staffing shortages

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire National Guard will be deployed to an understaffed prison in the state.

A National Guard spokesperson said members will assist at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

Twelve airmen and six Army National Guard members will assist at the facility for 90 days to start.

Members will help with internal correctional control tower procedures. They will not have direct interaction with prisoners.

The New Hampshire National Guard was also activated to help during the COVID pandemic. 

