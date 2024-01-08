Watch CBS News
New Hampshire firefighters rescue German Shepherd that fell into well during storm

By Matt Schooley

KINGSTON, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire rescued a German Shepherd that fell into a well during Sunday's snowstorm.

It happened around 8 p.m. in Kingston.

The dog fell about 20 feet down a well after the cover was pushed off the well by a snow plow driver.

Kingston and Plaistow firefighters tried unsuccessfully to reach the dog using a rope.

Crews were then able to use a tripod to lower a firefighter into the well. He was able to get a hold of the dog and bring it to safety.

According to the Plaistow Fire Department, the German Shepherd was taken to a veterinarian and is in good condition.

"Excellent teamwork by all of the personnel. We work extremely well with our neighboring departments," the department posted on Facebook.

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 10:30 AM EST

