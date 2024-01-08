New Hampshire firefighters rescue German Shepherd that fell into well during storm
KINGSTON, N.H. – Police in New Hampshire rescued a German Shepherd that fell into a well during Sunday's snowstorm.
It happened around 8 p.m. in Kingston.
The dog fell about 20 feet down a well after the cover was pushed off the well by a snow plow driver.
Kingston and Plaistow firefighters tried unsuccessfully to reach the dog using a rope.
Crews were then able to use a tripod to lower a firefighter into the well. He was able to get a hold of the dog and bring it to safety.
According to the Plaistow Fire Department, the German Shepherd was taken to a veterinarian and is in good condition.
"Excellent teamwork by all of the personnel. We work extremely well with our neighboring departments," the department posted on Facebook.
