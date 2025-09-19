When will New England see peak fall foliage? Why bright colors may fade faster this year

Signs of New England's beautiful fall foliage season are popping up across the northeast. With the fall equinox around the corner Monday, it's time to get an update on our foliage status. When can we expect peak colors? What are the best places to catch a glimpse of the famous autumn coloring of our trees? We spoke with Yankee Magazine's foliage expert, Jim Salge, to hear his latest take.

Season looks good overall

Salge said overall, we are in good shape this year to see some pretty colors up and down New England. While there may be some duller areas because of the drought, some brighter reds have already started to show and will make up for some of the fading.

"When people are going out and exploring, I don't think they will be disappointed," Salge said.

How early can we see good coloring?

Some of the brightest colors will be ready to go earlier than usual. Right now, we are already seeing trees changing colors. Salge said by next weekend and the weekend after, the trees in northern New England will already be putting on a show.

Where are the best places to go?

The peak coloring will be a little farther south than usual, according to Salge. "Usually, the greatest part of northern New England, where leaf peeping is a pastime, the region peaks around the big three-day weekend," Salge said. "This year, there will still be plenty of peak colors during the three-day weekend, but it's going to be a little farther south than normal."

Brighter reds, faster fades

Due to drought conditions, there is extra stress on our trees. When the trees dry out as quickly as they do, combined with all of the sunshine from the summer, that can lead to some bright red colors. But there's a catch, these bright reds may fade a little faster this year, said Salge.

"Those bright red colors are going to be very short-lived this year, so don't miss them!" he said.

What weather will help foliage?

The weather pattern we're in right now is pretty good for coloring. However, we do need more rain. Salge said we want warm, sunny days to bring out the red colors and crisp, cool nights to bring out the rest of the colors.

"The problem is, we just don't have any rain right now, and without any rain, the leaves are shutting down, the trees are shutting down early," said Salge.

Salge's next big analysis on our fall foliage season will be just before the weekend of October 11.