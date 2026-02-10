Will Campbell apologizes for leaving after Super Bowl without answering questions

New England Patriots rookie left tackle Will Campbell apologized Tuesday for leaving without taking questions from reporters after his team's Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Campbell and his fellow offensive linemen struggled in the game, leaving quarterback Drake Maye under pressure throughout. As a result, the offense never got going and the Patriots lost to Seattle, 29-13.

When the game ended, Campbell exited the Levi's Stadium locker room in Santa Clara, Calif., and did not talk to the media.

Will Campbell apologizes

Campbell and his teammates were back at Gillette Stadium one final time Tuesday, and the rookie apologized.

"I just wanted to make sure I had my head on properly before I said anything. I didn't want to say anything that I didn't need to say. I know that can happen, especially with myself, whenever there's emotions involved," Campbell said. "Just wanted a night to sleep on things. Hopefully y'all can forgive me and we can move past it. But I appreciate y'all."

Campbell has faced criticism at times this season when his play has come up short. Drafted at No. 4 overall last year, Campbell knows the expectations are high for him.

"It comes with the job when you don't perform. Obviously I was picked high, paid a lot. So people expect a certain thing and I expect more of myself," Campbell said. "So whenever I don't perform, I don't expect everyone to be like, 'It's OK buddy.' Obviously it sucks, but it doesn't suck for anyone more than it sucks for me."

No position change planned

Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team has no plans to move Campbell from left tackle to guard.

"You sign up to play left tackle, you sign up to play corner, you sign to play quarterback, you sign up to be the head coach, you get judged, you get scrutinized. Will's 22 years old. He's our left tackle," Vrabel said. "He'll get better, he'll get stronger. Moments where he played well, moments where he blocked a guy. There's plays he'd like to have back. We're not moving Will to guard, or to center, or to tight end, or to anywhere else. I don't know what to tell you."

"I don't think one performance defines a season"

Campbell missed time on injured reserve after suffering an MCL injury. He returned in the final week of the season, but struggled throughout the playoffs.

"It obviously wasn't 100% I don't think. When you tear a ligament in your knee it's not going to be how it was before," Campbell said. "I was healthy enough to go. I'm not going to say it held me back. It wasn't the same as it was before obviously, but it was good."

The offensive lineman said that after his first season in New England, he knows he still has room to improve.

"I don't think one performance defines a season. I think I did some good things this year," Campbell said. "Obviously there's room for growth in every aspect of my game. I'm 22 years old. I have a lot of room for growth in every aspect as a player, as a leader. Whether that's strength and conditioning, pass protection, run blocking, whatever that might be. I have growth everywhere. I'm young, I'm learning. I have a great coaching staff around me, I have great veterans around me. I'm grateful for that and I'll be ready to go when I get back."