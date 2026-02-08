Drake Maye holds back tears after Patriots' Super Bowl loss: "I would go to war with those guys."

Drake Maye was the youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl since Dan Marino in 1985, and it showed. Maye struggled all night and the Seattle Seahawks defense dominated the Patriots from start to finish en route to a 29-13 win.

The 23-year-old Maye ended the game in Santa Clara, Calif. 27 of 43 for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns.

But it was clear early on that the quarterback was struggling to pick up what the daunting Seattle defense was throwing at him.

He threw two interceptions and fumbled twice, including one that was returned for a touchdown.

"I think that's the biggest thing about life is you're going to have times like this. It's how you bounce back. I think a lot of those guys in that locker room, they're going to use this as fuel," Maye said after the game. "I think I would go to war with those guys any time, any day, anywhere. It's motivation to get back here and not have this feeling, and have what they're feeling out there."

Drake Maye on Super Bowl loss

Despite the blowout loss, it was a spectacular season for Maye. He finished second in the NFL MVP race, losing to Matthew Stafford by just one vote.

Still, Maye said the loss will stick with him.

"It definitely hurts. It's been a long ride. They played better than us tonight. They deserved to win that game. Speaking for the whole team and myself, just what a journey it's been for us. I love this team, all those guys in that locker room," Maye said.

Maye was dealing with a shoulder injury ahead of the game. He was asked how the injury felt.

"Shot it up. So not much feeling. It was good to go and feels alright," Maye said.

"It's not a given to get back here"

The young quarterback became emotional during several of his postgame answers, fighting back tears at the podium.

"It's hard to have that sink in right now. Hopefully a lot of the same faces are here. Nature of the business, I know it won't be like that. But this team was awesome," Maye said. "I'm so proud. That's probably the reason I'm choked up most. This team is something that I'm just glad to be a part of."

Maye said what will be critical is for himself and his teammates to use the loss as motivation going forward.

"That's what I told those guys in the locker room this is fuel. If it's not, then I don't know what this feeling can do for you. Because this is tough," Maye said.

After failing to become the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl, Maye is hopeful to have another chance at the biggest stage.

"I think the people are what make the place. We've got great people all around that help us. Support staff, great fan base. Just glad to have this uniform on. Looking forward to getting back and playing another one," said Maye, who added he knows nothing is guaranteed. "It's good to have the experience and it's hard to get back here. It's not a given to get back here. So we've got to work to get back to having experiences like this and maybe flipping the script next time."