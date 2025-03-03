Wide receivers the Patriots should target this offseason

The New England Patriots are in the market for a top receiver this offseason as the team looks to build out its offense around quarterback Drake Maye. But with tamperin' time nearly upon us, one big target has been subtracted from the free-agent market.

The Bengals hit Tee Higgins with the franchise tag for the second straight year on Monday, meaning it will take quite the contract offer and trade package to get him out of Cincinnati. The Patriots will likely jump right into the mix should extension talks fall apart between the Bengals and Higgins, but New England will be turning its attention elsewhere in the meantime.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, their options are limited in the free-agent market as the tampering window gets set to open next Monday. By the time free-agency officially kicks off Wednesday, March 12, the top receivers could all be accounted for.

New England is desperate for a true No. 1 receiver to lead a group that includes DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne, Kayshon Boutte, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker, who are set to return from last year's four-win team. The Patriots may be able to find a talented pass-catcher with the fourth overall pick or later by way of a trade-down, but it sounds like what Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf and crew really want is an established receiver to come in and help Maye right away.

The New England brass might have to get creative to find one -- or settle for someone a little less flashy. Here's a look at a few of New England's wide receiver options, through both free agency and on the trade market.

Chris Godwin

The 29-year-old is as solid as they come, but he's coming off an ankle injury that limited him to just seven games last season. He played in all 17 games in 2023, but Godwin has missed time in five of his last six seasons.

But Godwin catches a lot of passes when he plays, with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns over his seven games in 2024. He's racked up over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his last six seasons, something the Patriots haven't had since Julian Edelman had 1,117 receiving yards back in 2019.

Godwin would look great atop New England's receiver depth chart, but just about everyone believes he won't be leaving Tampa Bay this offseason. If the Patriots want him, it sounds like they're going to have to make him an offer above and beyond what the Bucs send his way -- if they even get that chance.

Josh Palmer

The Patriots may end up turning their attentions to Palmer, who came into the league as a third-round pick by the L.A. Chargers in 2021. He had a breakout year in 2022 when he caught 72 passes for 769 yards and three touchdowns, but wasn't able to recreate that magic over the last two seasons when he had just 38 and 39 receptions, respectively. He did make the most out of his catches in 2023 and 2024 though, averaging over 15 yards per reception.

Over 58 career games, Palmer has 182 catches for 2,287 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's not a true No. 1, but would get plenty of chances to pull down catches in New England.

Darius Slayton

Slayton has 259 receptions over his six-year career, which was spent entirely with the New York Giants after the team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. He's been pretty productive despite New York's poor quarterback play over the years, averaging 48 catches and four touchdowns.

The 28-year-old has never had a 1,000-yard campaign, but he also won't command the biggest salary this offseason.

Davante Adams

The New York Jets are reportedly looking to trade or cut the Adams. If the veteran is released, the Patriots should pounce.

The 32-year-old had 85 receptions and eight touchdowns between the Raiders and the Jets last season, and would be a huge upgrade for New England. It would be interesting to see if Adams would want to reunite with Josh McDaniels, who was his head coach in Las Vegas. Under McDaniels, Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions in 2022, one of his six seasons that resulted in a Pro Bowl nod.

Brandon Aiyuk

If the Patriots want Aiyuk, they'll have to swing a deal for him. That didn't work out too well for New England last offseason.

The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders over the weekend, but San Fran might be interested in moving Aiyuk as well after he signed a $120 million contract last offseason. That pact came after the Patriots and the 49ers had reportedly agreed on the framework for an Aiyuk trade.

The Patriots should make another call is Aiyuk is available again, though he's a little less appealing this time around coming off a torn ACL along with that hefty extension.

DK Metcalf

Metcalf has been in trade rumors this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract with the Seahawks. He's 27 and one of the only true No. 1 receivers available, and is coming off a season where he racked up 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 15 games.

Metcalf doesn't seem too keen on crossing the country to come to New England, but the Patriots can make such a move a lot more enticing with a big extension for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Cooper Kupp

The Rams reportedly intend to trade Kupp this offseason, and he'd bring a Super Bowl ring and veteran leadership to New England's receiving corps if the Patriots can completely a swap. While he's 32 and missed five games last season, Kupp still has plenty left in the tank after catching 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns last season.