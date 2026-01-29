New England Patriots to wear all-white uniforms in Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots' white jerseys, already among the hardest to find for sale in the team's pro shop, will be on full display in Super Bowl LX and it could come with some good luck.

"Last one of these in the store and I'm wearing it to Santa Clara," said Rich Burns, holding up a white Drake Maye jersey he was about to buy.

Super Bowl LX Patriots uniform

As the designated home team for Super Bowl 60, the Patriots selected the all-white uniform combination against the Seattle Seahawks. The choice aligns with recent success.

New England Patriots players walk out for the coin toss prior to the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos on January 25, 2026. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

New England has worn the all-white look five times this season and is 5-0 in those games, the most recent victory coming in the AFC Championship Game, in which they beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 amid blizzard-like conditions in Colorado.

"I think the all-white is great. It looks good. It makes them look really speedy," said Patriots fan Bob Huntley.

Patriots white jersey history

Historically, teams wearing white have found success on football's biggest stage. Teams sporting white jerseys are 37-22 all time in the Super Bowl, a winning percentage of nearly 63%.

In franchise history, the Patriots are 4-2 in the Super Bowl while wearing white uniforms, compared with 2-3 when wearing colored jerseys.

"I think that's a good sign. I think it's going to bring some energy, some excitement, so I'm excited to see what they can do," one fan said.

Others aren't sure how much superstition plays into it but still appreciate the moment.

"I don't know how it gets assigned, but there's got to be some superstition behind it. I think it's cool," Huntley added.

Whether coincidence or comfort, fans don't believe uniform color will ultimately determine the outcome against Seattle.

"I'm not a superstitious person, but I think that good coaching and smart plays, situational football, I think we're going to win regardless," said Pats fan Benjamin Mogel. "Whatever they want to wear is fine with me."