Wide receiver Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots reportedly agree to 4-year deal

The New England Patriots are adding a weapon for quarterback Drake Maye, signing free agent wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Multiple NFL reporters confirmed Tuesday that Doubs will be signing with the Patriots when the new league year starts Wednesday at 4 p.m.

According to Albert Breer of MMQB, the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver is signing a 4-year contract worth $68 million that could reach as high as $80 million.

Only 25 years old, Doubs has shown the ability to make big plays in his four NFL seasons. Doubs had 202 receptions, 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns during his time with the Packers.

Green Bay drafted Doubs in the 4th round of the NFL Draft, taking him No. 132 overall out of Nevada.

Doubs has averaged 12.0 yards per reception in his career.

The Patriots made several additions Monday as NFL free agency got underway with the "legal tampering" period. They added fullback Reggie Gilliam, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones and tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Still, wide receiver remained a major area of need for New England. The team has long been rumored to be talking to the Philadelphia Eagles about a trade for A.J. Brown, but nothing has materialized.

During an appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said he does not believe the Doubs signing will rule out the Patriots from potentially trading for Brown.

Doubs joins a wide receiver room that currently includes Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, and Efton Chism.