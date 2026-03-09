NFL free agency gets underway today with "legal tampering." Here's how it works.

NFL free agency gets underway on Monday, even if it's in an unofficial capacity, in what should be a busy day around the league.

Starting at noon on Monday, all teams in the NFL will be able to "legally tamper" with free agent players. Historically, what has followed has been a flurry of reports of players agreeing to contracts with new teams.

How does NFL free agency work?

The new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. That's when most deals are officially announced.

But in the mean time, once the legal tampering period begins Monday, teams can negotiate deals with agents and reach agreements that aren't yet official.

There have been cases where players had a change of heart. That included last year when it was reported that Milton Williams had agreed to join to join the Carolina Panthers. A short time later, he was a member of the Patriots.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network highlighted over the weekend that there will be one change this year during the legal tampering window. For the first time, teams will be allowed to hold one video or phone call with up to five free agents.

The calls can last up to an hour, allowing teams to speak directly to players instead of making their pitch only through their agents.

Patriots offseason decisions

After reaching the Super Bowl and losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the first year of their rebuild under head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots still have several areas of need entering free agency.

After deciding to release veteran Stefon Diggs last week, New England has been linked to several wide receivers ahead of the tampering period. That includes Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is expected to top the market at the position.

The Patriots reportedly have just under $60 million in salary cap space, putting them in position to make some additions to improve their team.

New England has a few decisions to make on its own free agents. K'Lavon Chaisson, Khyiris Tonga, Austin Hooper, Vederian Lowe, Jack Gibbens, and Jaylijn Hawkins are among the Patriots who will be testing the open market.

In addition, when the league year starts, star cornerback Christian Gonzalez becomes eligible for a contract extension. Gonzalez is not a free agent, but there has been plenty of speculation that the team will try to lock him up sooner rather than later.

Once free agency winds down, attention turns to the NFL Draft, which gets underway on Thursday, April 23 in Pittsburgh.