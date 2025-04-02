Patriots Mock Draft roundup 4.0: Could Travis Hunter fall to New England?

The 2025 NFL Draft is now just weeks away, though we really don't have much clarity on how things will go at the top the draft board. The uncertainty with the first three picks has made it hard to figure out who the New England Patriots will land with the fourth overall selection.

"You tell me who goes 1-2-3 and I'll tell you who goes four," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel joked with reporters at the AFC Coaches breakfast at the NFL annual meetings in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday.

If two of the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and/or New York Giants draft quarterbacks over the first three picks, the Patriots will have a chance to draft either Penn State star edge rusher Abdul Carter or Heisman-winning receiver/corner Travis Hunter. If only one quarterback goes in the top three, the Patriots won't have that opportunity, but they should have their pick of a few talented offensive linemen. However, each of those linemen bring some question marks at the next level.

It's all made for an interesting Mock Draft season, as mockers try to figure out how the top of the draft board will shake out on April 24. In the latest round of mocks, many draft experts see the Patriots snagging one of the most fascinating players in NFL Draft history.

Field Yates, ESPN: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"The Patriots are likely rooting for two quarterbacks to go ahead of their pick. That would mean either Carter or Hunter would be available to them at No. 4, and either player could be a building block for New England. Hunter would change the dimensions of this offense if slotted alongside newly acquired Stefon Diggs. He is a natural playmaker with elite ball skills, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. And he could even be used as a part-time cornerback on the other side of the ball, with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III as the two full-time starters."

Yates also has New England trading back into the first round and acquiring the 30th overall pick from Buffalo. With that pick, Yates has the Patriots drafting Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr.:

"Despite a fruitful free agency, the Patriots could still use better protection and more playmakers around quarterback Drake Maye. They had the second-worst pass block win rate last season (50.9%). Those needs and a steady supply of draft capital might embolden them to move up for Conerly, an ever-steady left tackle who had an excellent 2024 season. He allowed one sack over 14 starts. The Patriots can make this trade to get ahead of Kansas City and Cleveland, who could both be interested in the tackle market."

Matt Miller, ESPN: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"Because of their free agency moves, the Patriots have an almost unlimited number of options with this pick. New England would be very lucky to have the Heisman Trophy winner fall to this spot. Hunter would be a day one starter at cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez while working in 10-15 snaps per game in a revived receiving corps that recently added Stefon Diggs.

"Hunter broke up 10 passes, grabbed four interceptions and forced a fumble this past season, while also logging 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. At 6 feet and 188 pounds, he doesn't have massive size, but his quickness is elite and his ball skills are legendary. It's not unrealistic that Hunter could be Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Denzel Ward on defense. New England's coaching staff would have fun devising ways to get him involved."

Miller mocked ALL SEVEN ROUNDS of the 2025 NFL Draft. He has the Patriots landing Conerly at No. 38, Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor at No. 69, Ole Miss edge rusher Princely Umanmielen at No. 77, and Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom with the 106th pick to round out the team's early-round selections.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"Kelvin Banks Jr. has been my OT1 since the summer, and he's coming off a really good 2024 campaign for the Longhorns. I graded Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu and JC Latham higher a year ago, but he's every bit a top-10 pick for me. He fills a huge, gaping void at left tackle in New England."



Previous pick: Kelvin Banks Jr.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

"With Harold Landry and now Carter, the Patriots have two formidably, similarly sized outside speed rushers on the roster."

Previous pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"New England can not pass up an opportunity to take Travis Hunter. Few organizations have been willing to embrace a two-way talent the way the Patriots have over the years. Stefon Diggs, assuming good health, and Hunter is a much-improved situation over last season."

Previous pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

"Armand Membou was an All-SEC right tackle at Missouri, but some NFL scouts believe he could be even better inside. Wherever he ends up lining up, Membou would provide immediate stability along the Patriots' offensive line in front of Drake Maye."

Previous pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Lance Zierlein, NFL Network: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"I'm sure the Patriots would be more than happy to trade out of this spot, but this might not be a draft in which teams are trying to move up early on. New England could desperately use help at left tackle and takes a hard-nosed player whom Mike Vrabel should love."

Previous pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Eric Edholm, NFL Network: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

"There's a scenario where the Patriots could get Hunter, but I think they'd be comfortable settling for a promising tackle such as Membou. With Morgan Moses almost certainly locked in at right tackle, however, that likely means playing Membou at another spot; he was strictly an RT for three years at Mizzou."

Previous pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Chad Graf, The Athletic: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"This is the dream scenario for the Patriots with two quarterbacks going in the first three picks. It was going to be a tough decision if Hunter and Carter were both gone, stuck picking between an offensive or defensive lineman. Instead, the Patriots land the most dynamic player in this draft for a team that lacks play-making talent. To start, Hunter would probably have to play wideout since New England has arguably the worst wide receiver depth chart in the league and is mostly set at cornerback with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis. But maybe down the line, Hunter gets to play both offense and defense. Either way, he brings excitement to a team that needs it."

Previous pick: Will Campbell, T, LSU

Bruce Feldman, The Athletic: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

"Hunter is the best pure athlete in this draft. He is a rare talent, an elite cornerback who doubles as a dynamic wideout with a gas tank like college football has never seen. Other special DBs like Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey have dabbled on offense. None have played as many snaps as Hunter or made as many big plays on that side of the ball and excelled deep into games after remarkably high snap counts."

Ben Standig, The Athletic: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

"The Patriots face a comparable scenario to the Browns: Choose between the primary need — offensive tackle to help protect Maye — or the top player available. This choice becomes easier when the prospect considered No. 1 in the class who plays a core position is available at No. 4."

Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

"Morgan Moses is a solid add for the Patriots, but his presence shouldn't be considered a deterrent from New England adding a long-term tackle piece.

"Membou can play inside short-term if needed, and Moses played through injury down the stretch last year as an aging tackle."

Previous pick: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

"This is an easy pick for the Pats, who get a dream scenario with Carter still on the board. You can make a strong case that he's the best overall player in this entire draft, and you can bet Mike Vrabel would be thrilled to add such an explosive, dominant edge rusher with the first pick of his new regime back in New England."

Previous pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri