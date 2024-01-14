Could Josh McDaniels return to Patriots coaching staff?

Patriots fans optimistic about Jerod Mayo being named new head coach

FOXBORO – Could a familiar face be returning to Gillette Stadium – again?

Josh McDaniels has spent two separate stints as offensive coordinator for the Patriots, from 2006-2008 and 2012-2021. According to a Saturday report, it's possible McDaniels could make it three.

McDaniels was fired as Raiders head coach in the middle of the season. He was also fired by the Denver Broncos in his first opportunity as head coach.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo could consider adding McDaniels as offensive coordinator if Bill O'Brien does not return to the staff.

Garafolo said McDaniels would be "at the top of the list for Mayo's next offensive coordinator" if O'Brien departs.

McDaniels was at Gillette Stadium for the team's season finale, saying he was there as a fan to see Matthew Slater's likely final game. When owner Robert Kraft held a joint press conference with Bill Belichick on Thursday to announce the longtime coach's departure, McDaniels was in the house as well.