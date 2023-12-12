New England Patriots' Matthew Slater helps hand out Chromebooks to wish 2,000 children a merry Christmas

BOSTON - Christmas arrived early on Tuesday for 2,000 children at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

It was all part of the Corey C. Griffin Charitable Foundation's Corey's Christmas. New England Patriots captain and three-time Super Bowl champion Matthew Slater was there to deliver a Christmas message and hand out gifts.

Matthew Slater, of the New England Patriots, attended the Corey C. Griffin Foundation's annual Christmas celebration, where 2,000 children received Chromebooks for Christmas. CBS Boston

"As a believer, we know that the gifts that God gives us don't cost a thing, but they hold eternal value," Slater said. "I just want to encourage these kids in this setting, obviously, to focus on those gifts this holiday season."

Corey's Christmas provided headphones and Chromebooks to underserved youth throughout the region, including seventh grader Victoria Laurent. Her mother, Cindy, said it's been a challenging year, and the gifts go a long way.

"Christmastime is special for us. We tend to forget about everything and just enjoy what Christmas means and enjoy family," Cindy Laurent said.

Participants in Corey's Christmas celebrate their holiday gifts at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. CBS Boston

"It makes me feel warm that we get to have this opportunity and be a part of this," Victoria Laurent said.

The Corey C. Griffin Foundation was established in 2014 in memory of Corey Griffin who died at age 27. Griffin spent many hours volunteering in the community.

"And God put it in my heart that these would be Corey's kids," said Corey's father, Rob Griffin.