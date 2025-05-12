Patriots reportedly sign two players following successful rookie minicamp

The New England Patriots continue to build out the trenches on both sides of the ball, reportedly signing a pair of linemen on Monday. New England is reportedly adding defensive tackle Isaiah Iton and left guard Mehki Butler after both had successful weekends in Foxboro.

Both players attended New England's rookie minicamp in Foxboro on a tryout basis. After showing the Patriots coaching staff what they'd bring to the table over a three-day stretch, the duo is now part of the team.

The signings will bring the Patriots' roster to 91 players, so the team will have to make at least one corresponding move before officially announcing Monday's transactions. But Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf, and company are making it clear that roster spots remain up for grabs, and players who sign now will have a shot to earn a place on the team in training camp.

Who is Isaiash Iton?

Iton, 23, is a 6-foot-2 defensive tackle who spent last season with the Tennessee Titans. He was signed as an undrafted free-agent out of Rutgers, and ended up on the Tennessee practice squad after he was cut at the end of training camp. With the Titans, Iton worked with Patriots director of pro scouting A.J. Highsmith, who was the director of scouting in Tennessee last season.

After starting his college days at Northern Colorado and Hutchinson Community College, Iton played for Ole Miss (2021-22) and Rutgers (2023). He started 13 games for Rutgers as a senior, when he tallied 38 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Who is Mehki Butler?

Butler is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound left guard who started the last three seasons for Arkansas State. He was the top-ranked guard in the Sun Belt Conference last season, and will get to compete for a job at the NFL level in training camp.

Layden Robinson and Cole Strange are expected to battle for New England's starting left guard spot this summer, with veteran Wes Schweitzer, UDFA Jack Conley, and Butler set to battle for a depth spot. But anyone from that group could potentially emerge as New England's starter by the time the season arrives.

Patriots UDFAs

While the Butler signing is not yet officially, he'll be the 17th undrafted rookie to join the Patriots this offseason. New England announced the following undrafted free-agent signings last week: T Cole Birdow, WR Demeer Blankumsee, WR Efton Chism III, G Jack Conley, CB Brandon Crossley, TE C.J. Dippre, FB Brock Lampe, RB Lan Larison, S Josh Minkins, CB Jordan Polk, LB Elijah Ponder, LB Cam Riley, DT Jahvaree Ritzie, TE Gee Scott Jr., WR Jeremiah Webb, and QB Ben Wooldridge.

Mix in the 11 players the team selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there will be a lot of young players competing for roster sports in New England come training camp.