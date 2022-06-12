New England Living: Chandon Garden Spritz
Sponsored by Moët Hennessy & Martignetti Companies
BOSTON - Our Mixology Series continues as Big Night Beverage Director Jennifer Ramos joins Host Rachel Holt behind the bar at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor for a lesson on how to elevate a simple but fun cocktail recipe.
Directions: Fill wine glass with ice. Pour the pre-mixed Chandon Garden Spritz into glass.
Garnish: Rosemary / Orange
