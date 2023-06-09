Nestor Cortes says Red Sox-Yankees rivalry isn't what it used to be

BOSTON -- The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry used to be one of the greatest in all of sports. "Used to" is the key part of that phrase these days.

The rivalry was at its peak in the late '90s and early 2000s when it felt like every series between the two teams carried a significant amount of heat. Playoff matchups in 1995, 1999, 2003, and 2004 really threw both cities into a frenzy, and caught the attention of baseball fans everywhere.

No one will ever forget that 2004 ALCS between the two clubs, when the Red Sox came back from a 3-0 deficit to avenge their 2003 ALCS loss and went on to win the franchise's first World Series in 86 years. But since that historic playoff matchup, the rivalry has lost a significant amount of sizzle.

There have been a few playoff matchups along the way -- the 2018 ALDS and the 2021 Wild Card Game, both of which the Red Sox won -- but for the most part, Red Sox-Yankees regular season games have just been 1 of 162.

The two teams start a three-game set in New York on Friday night, and with the Red Sox sitting at 31-32 on the season, the enthusiasm ahead of the first Boston-New York series of the season has been curbed. If the rivalry still exists, Yankees players aren't feeling it.

Just ask New York pitcher Nestor Cortes.

"It doesn't feel like what we have with Tampa now, or with Toronto now," said Cortes. "You could argue that [the Red Sox] haven't been who they really are the last couple years."

Nestor Cortes had this to say about the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry 👀 pic.twitter.com/2WgBNvAkFo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 8, 2023

Ouch. He's right about the Sox not living up to their end of the bargain though. The Yankees owned their rivals last season, taking 13 of the 19 meetings. Boston finished last in the AL East last year, 21 games behind the Yankees.

At least things were a little competitive two years ago, when the Red Sox went 10-9 against the Yankees, winning the first seven matchups. They got the last laugh too by winning their Wild Card showdown, 6-2, at Fenway Park.

When it comes to playoff matchups, the Red Sox have had the upper hand over New York since 2003. Unfortunately, it doesn't feel like there will be another postseason clash between the two anytime soon. For that, you can blame the Red Sox.