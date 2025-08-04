Police investigate scuffle involving neo-Nazi group outside New Hampshire State House

Police in New Hampshire are investigating after a group of masked neo-Nazis were involved in a violent scuffle outside the State House.

Aislinn Kaloe captured video during the neo-Nazi demonstration that turned violent on Saturday in Concord. "In the video you can see him sort of getting beaten in the back," Kaloe said.

Group had swastika flag

She says she was enjoying drinks with her friends downtown from a rooftop bar when she heard a lot of screaming. "And directly under us, giant black flag with a white swastika on it and about 20 or so completely masked and wearing red," she said.

Video of an altercation involving a neo-Nazi group in front of the New Hampshire State House in Concord. Aislinn Kaloe

She says she started recording video as the scuffle broke out between the demonstrators and a bystander who wanted them to leave.

She says the man who was attacked in the video is her friend. "This person I can say, physically not in great perfect condition but he is OK and was treated by an ambulance that showed up," Kaloe said. "But his face is cut up and he's not looking great."

Jeremy Berger is with the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire. He says in times like these its important people communicate.

"Shocked and this is not what New Hampshire is about. The swastika is symbol of hate and it's absolutely horrible. I think it's really education and bringing people together talking and communication. That's what it's all about and neo-Nazis is extremism," he said.

"Repugnant and disgusting"

In a statement Gov. Kelly Ayotte said, "There is no place for hate groups or their repugnant and disgusting ideology in New Hampshire."

Kaloe says there were several people who made their voice known and wanted the demonstrators out of town. "It felt like everyone in Concord was out and was screaming in opposition to this display of hate," she said.

WBZ reached out to the demonstrators, but they did not respond. Police are investigating the incident.