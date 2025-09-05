Natick High School postpones football game due to West Nile Virus risk

Natick High School has postponed Friday night's football game over growing concerns about West Nile Virus. The game against Newton North will instead be played Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Natick High School.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health elevated Natick's risk level for West Nile Virus, which is transmitted by mosquitoes, to "high." There have been four confirmed West Nile Virus infections in Massachusetts this year.

The game was rescheduled because the Natick Board of Health advised that all athletic and outdoor activities be strictly concluded before dusk.

Melissa Spash, Superintendent of Natick Public Schools, said effective Friday, all outdoor school events that occur after 7 p.m. will remain canceled until further notice, pending updates from public health officials.

"We recognize that canceling evening events is disappointing for many students and families," Spash said in an email to the community. "Please know these decisions are made with one priority-protecting the health and safety of our community."

West Nile Virus risk

The Massachusetts DPH said the hours from dusk to dawn are peak biting times for many mosquitoes. The risk for West Nile Virus is now high in 28 municipalities in Suffolk, Middlesex, Essex, and Worcester counties.

Health officials recommend applying insect repellent while outside, and wearing long sleeves and pants to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

So far this season, two human cases of WNV have been reported in Middlesex County, one in Hampden County and one in Essex County.