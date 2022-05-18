'Stigma free zone,' National Alliance on Mental Illness brings back fundraising walk this Saturday in Boston

BOSTON - May is Mental Health Awareness month and a local group is on a mission to end the stigma and get people talking.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Massachusetts is bringing back their fundraising walk this Saturday, May 21 after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

"It's a fun event, it's a stigma free zone. People come out and they have respect and dignity that day. You have a sea of smiles, going around the Charles River and it's great to see and every time I cry." NAMI's deputy director of development Karen Gromis told WBZ-TV.

With Thursday being recognized as Mental Health Action Day, Gromis is very passionate about getting the word out.

"People take action because if it's not somebody in your immediate family, it's your best friend, it's your aunt, it's your employer, it's somebody you work with has a mental health issue," she said.

Gromis believes it's also important to share your mental health experiences.

"People have to share because that's the way we end stigma and stigma is what kills people. It prevents them from seeking treatment."

The walk will be held at Artesani Park in Brighton. For more information, click here.