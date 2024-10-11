Suspect in attack at Boston's Museum of Science ruled too dangerous to be released

Man ruled too dangerous to be released for allegedly attacking teen in Museum of Science bathroom

CHARLESTOWN - A man accused of attacking a teenage girl inside a bathroom at Boston's Museum of Science was ruled too dangerous to be released from jail Friday.

Yandri Hernandez, 24, is charged with kidnapping a child, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery in the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Yandri Hernandez in court in Charlestown on October 11, 2024. CBS Boston

Accused of attacking teen

Prosecutors said Hernandez hid in a stall in a women's bathroom at the museum and approached the 15-year-old girl from behind while she was washing her hands. He allegedly covered her mouth with his hand, but she screamed and managed to get away. A witness in the bathroom said she heard an "altercation" and noticed Hernandez's sneakers under the stall, saying they were too big to be a woman's.

Hernandez allegedly left the museum after the attack but police said they were able to find him using surveillance video that showed a distinct tattoo on his arm. Police said he is experiencing homelessness and that he is known to them.

Suspect in several cases

According to prosecutors, Hernandez has been a suspect in several cases this year, including unarmed robbery and vehicle break-ins.

Hernandez's defense attorney argued "a momentary restraint" wasn't enough for him to be charged with kidnapping and referred to the teenage girl telling police he only "attempted" to kidnap her.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Nov. 8.

In a statement, the Museum of Science said, "The Museum of Science takes multiple steps to create a safe environment for our members and guests. We are grateful for the efforts of our own internal public safety team, combined with law enforcement officials, who were able to quickly identify the involved individual."