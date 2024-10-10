Man allegedly attacked girl inside Boston Museum of Science bathroom

BOSTON - A Somerville man is accused of attacking a 15-year-old girl in a bathroom at the Museum of Science. The alleged attack happened on Sunday Oct. 6.

Yandri Hernandez, 24, is charged with kidnapping of a child, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery. He is being held without bail.

The victim said she entered the bathroom on the first level of the museum and her friend waited outside. She told police when she left a stall to wash her hands, she felt a hand come around her face and cover mouth.

The victim told police the man did not speak but tried to restrain her. She was able to scream and run out of the bathroom. Investigators said Hernandez walked out of the bathroom immediately after the victim and fled.

Video shows man outside bathroom for an hour

According to the Suffolk District Attorney, video shows a man later identified as Hernandez sitting in a lobby Sunday morning for approximately one hour before entering the bathroom.

Photos of the suspect were released to local police departments. The next day, Cambridge Police were able to identify the man as Hernandez from a tattoo on his left forearm. He was spotted in Somerville on Tuesday and arrested.

"This is a terrifying incident for anyone, particularly for a teenager simply enjoying an outing with a friend at a popular destination," Suffolk Country District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. "This young woman's description of her attacker, along with top-notch identification work based on the images disseminated by investigators, led to the defendant being spotted and arrested just days after the incident."

Hernandez is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

In a statement, the Museum of Science said it takes multiple steps to create a safe environment for members and guests. "We are grateful for the efforts of our own internal public safety team, combined with law enforcement officials, who were able to quickly identify the involved individual," a spokesperson for the museum said.