Munetaka Murakami is posting this winter. Should the Red Sox make a run at the Japanese phenom?

The Boston Red Sox are going to have some needs this offseason. Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami could potentially help in a number of ways.

The 25-year-old, two-time Central League MVP will be posting this winter after an incredible eight-year career for the Yakult Swallows in Nippon Professional Baseball. Murakami swings a big bat and can play both corner infield positions, all of which should interest the Red Sox.

Alex Bregman is opting out of his deal, so the Red Sox might need a third baseman. Triston Casas is expected to miss a significant chunk of the 2026 season (if not the entire campaign) with a patellar tendon injury, so the Red Sox will need a first baseman.

Murakami could fill either spot while also potentially solving Boston's power issues in the lineup. The Red Sox are expected to be among the many suitors for Murakami this winter, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Who is Munetaka Murakami?

Murakami will turn 26 in February and stands at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds. He's a left-handed bat, which the Red Sox have plenty of, but he would provide a good amount of pop, which the Red Sox are lacking.

Over 892 career games in NPB, Murakami smashed 246 home runs. He hit 56 out of the yard during the 2022 season, when won the Triple Crown (hitting .318 with 134 RBI to go with all those dingers) and his second consecutive MVP. He led the Central League in homers in both of his MVP campaigns, and was also the league's Rookie of the Year in 2019. Over his eight seasons, Murakami was a four-time NPB All-Star.

Murakami's 56 home runs in 2022 set a new record in NPB, surpassing Sadaharu Oh's record for the most by a Japanese-born player in a season. He hit a homer in five consecutive plate appearances that year, which was also an NPB first.

Murakami played just 56 games last season due to an oblique injury, but slashed .273/.379/.663 with a 1.043 OPS with 22 homers and 47 RBI.

Murakami does strike out a good amount, as he fanned nearly 30 percent of the time over the last three years. But his defensive versatility will certainly appeal to Boston, with potential holes at both corner infield positions. He expected to ultimately end up at first base in MLB, but signing Murakami would give Boston some options over the next few seasons.

How much could Munetaka Murakami cost?

There will be a slew of teams interested in adding Murakami to their lineup this winter, which will likely drive up the contract he receives. Both New York teams, the Philadelphia Phillies, and Seattle Mariners are expected to make strong bids for Murakami, with the L.A. Dodgers and San Francisco Giants also potentially jumping into the mix.

But the Red Sox will have the means to make a big offer to Murakami if they want, which will definitely exceed the record five-year, $90 million deal Masataka Yoshida received from Boston in 2022.

San Francisco's Jung Hoo Lee got the biggest contract for a Japanese League hitter when he signed a five-year, $113 million deal with the Giants ahead of the 2024 season. But Murakami has a lot more power, so he will likely top that deal this winter.

While it would be in Boston's best interest to bring back Bregman and the veteran leadership he brings to the clubhouse, the Red Sox should also make a run at the versatile Murakami and his big bat. Bringing back Bregman and signing Murakami would settle Boston's corner infield needs, and give the lineup some more pop for 2026.