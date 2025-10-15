Alex Bregman will reportedly opt out of Red Sox contract, test free agency

Alex Bregman will be hitting free agency again this winter, with the veteran third baseman reportedly set to opt out of the final two years of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Bregman has to officially opt out within five days of the conclusion of the World Series, but is planning to do so according to a report by Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Bregman is expected to have plenty of suitors after his solid season in Boston, both at the plate and as a veteran leader in the clubhouse.

"Alex Bregman will be opting out of his current Red Sox deal, sources say, and off his fine first year in Boston, there could be an extra suitor or two, potentially including at least one surprise team," Heyman wrote. "Boston still seems like a logical fit."

The Red Sox will have exclusive negotiating rights with Bregman until he officially opts out. Last winter, he signed a three-year, $120 million deal with Boston, which had opt outs after each season. Bregman will be walking away from two years and $80 million, but agent Scott Boras likely feels he can get a longer term deal for his client.

Bregman was seeking a long-term deal last offseason but it never materialized, so he signed his three-year pact with Boston late in the offseason. He set himself up for a another payday this winter by slashing .273/.360/.462 with an .821 OPS to go with 18 home runs and 62 RBI over 114 games with the Red Sox. Bregman brought valuable leadership to the Boston clubhouse and mentored young Red Sox players like Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony during the season.

He missed 43 games with a lat strain midseason and struggled at the plate after his return, hitting just .250 after returning on July 11. But Bregman helped Boston snap its postseason drought and return to the playoffs as an American League Wild Card team. Bregman went 3-for-10 in Boston's three-game postseason loss to the New York Yankees.

Bregman will turn 32 in March.

Where could Alex Bregman sign this offseason?

The Red Sox will be among the favorites to sign Bregman this offseason, but Heyman also put the Detroit Tigers among his "most obvious" suitors. Detroit, with former Astros manager AJ Hinch at the helm, made a strong run at Bregman last offseason before he signed with Boston.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and a potential surprise team or two are also expected to jump into the Bregman sweepstakes, per Heyman.

Re-signing Bregman should be high on Craig Breslow's priority list this offseason. Though Mayer filled in nicely for Bregman while he was hurt during the regular season, the 22-year-old didn't finish the season due to a wrist injury. After trading away Rafael Devers in June, the Red Sox have no long-term option at third base.

Boston could also be looking for a new shortstop this offseason, as Trevor Story can opt out of the final year of his contract as well.