Many cats evacuated to Mass from Florida ready for adoption

BOSTON - Some of the cats evacuated from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian will be ready for adoption this weekend.

The MSPCA said there are plenty of characters in the group, including =including Lunar, a 4-year-old tabby cat with one eye.

Lunar, one of the cats rescued from Hurricane Ian, will be available for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

Cats that are not available this weekend will likely be available next week, with the exception of 1-year-old Misty, who is pregnant. She will remain in foster care until her kittens are old enough to be adopted.

Misty will stay in foster care until her kittens are ready for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

A plane carrying the cats landed Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport. There are 41 cats going to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and 10 more cats being taken in by Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield.

The cats range in age from weeks-old kittens to 13-year-olds. Those interested in adoption may visit mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.