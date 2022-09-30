Watch CBS News
Local News

Many cats evacuated to Mass from Florida ready for adoption

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Some of the cats evacuated from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian will be ready for adoption this weekend.

The MSPCA said there are plenty of characters in the group, including =including Lunar, a 4-year-old tabby cat with one eye.

lunar.jpg
Lunar, one of the cats rescued from Hurricane Ian, will be available for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

Cats that are not available this weekend will likely be available next week, with the exception of 1-year-old Misty, who is pregnant. She will remain in foster care until her kittens are old enough to be adopted.

misty-the-one-year-old-cat-is-pregnant-and-will-stay-in-foster-care-until-her-kittens-are-ready-for-adoption-credit-mspca-angell-1.jpg
Misty will stay in foster care until her kittens are ready for adoption. MSPCA-Angell

A plane carrying the cats landed Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport. There are 41 cats going to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and 10 more cats being taken in by Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield.

The cats range in age from weeks-old kittens to 13-year-olds. Those interested in adoption may visit mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 5:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.