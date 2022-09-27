Last flights from Tampa arrive at Logan Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian

BOSTON -- Flights coming to Logan Airport from Tampa on Tuesday were among the last to leave the airport before it closes in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

"Make sure everything is out of your backyard, get everything off your lanais, we got our sandbags and all that ready but it's the best you can do, and just hope your house doesn't get ruined," Kari told WBZ. She's visiting for vacation from Tampa.

Tampa International Airport will shut down at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is predicted to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge.

While she came up for vacation, Kari's husband is still in Florida because he is in the Air Force and has to stay during the storm.

"It's kind of earth-shattering, kind of weird to be here and he has to be there," she said.

According to FlightAware, there are four flights coming to Boston from Tampa on Tuesday. One that was scheduled to arrive at 11 p.m. was canceled.

There are three flights headed to Tampa, two others were already canceled.

Travelers coming in on the last flights told WBZ-TV that they prepared their homes the best they could before leaving.

"Is this a good thing? We're going to be out of there, we'll have evacuated without doing it on purpose. Or is it a bad thing because now we don't know what will happen to our property," said Susan Weagle, who is visiting from Tampa.

But they're concerned for the coastal Tampa area.

"If you're on the coast they're going to be devastated. They're talking 10-foot high storm surge," said Don Weagle.

A number of airlines, like Delta and Jet Blue, have already issued fee waivers for flights to and from Florida through Friday.