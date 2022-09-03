Watch CBS News
'First icing event of the season' recorded on Mount Washington

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Winter is coming - at least atop Mount Washington.

New England's highest peak reported some chilly conditions at the top of the mountain to start September.

Icing seen atop Mount Washington  Mount Washington Observatory

"Today was a picturesque September day on the higher summits," the Mount Washington Observatory tweeted Friday. "However, winter made a brief appearance last night, providing the summit with the first icing event of the season."

Lows are only expected to be in the 40s on the summit this weekend, according to the observatory's forecast.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 8:05 PM

