Deep snow drifts cover Mount Washington summit after winter storm

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Winter hasn't officially arrived yet, but the snow is already starting to pile up on the summit of Mount Washington.

The Mount Washington Observatory atop New England's highest peak shared a photo Tuesday of snow that "has drifted feet deep in places."

"The summit finally broke out of the clouds this morning, being surrounded by a sea of clouds and glaringly white after the 17.6 inches of newly fallen, fluffy snow from the latest winter storm," the Observatory said.

In another photo, the Observatory tower is shown encircled by a "glory" in the clouds - a phenomenon that occurs when sunlight interacts with water droplets.

Snow showers are expected to continue through Tuesday night, with wind chills falling to 25 degrees below zero by late Wednesday.

In Massachusetts, areas around the coast could see their first snow of the season on Wednesday morning. It won't be a big storm, but Cape Ann and coastal Plymouth County are expected to get a coating to an inch.

