Florida man missing after taking train to summit of Mount Washington in New Hampshire

Search teams are looking for a 79-year-old Florida man who went missing from the top of New Hampshire's Mount Washington after taking a train to the summit on Wednesday.

William Davis of Jacksonville and his wife took the Cog Railway up the 6,288-foot mountain. He was last seen near the observation deck at about 3:20 p.m., according to his wife.

"From there no one knows where he went," the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

A Mount Washington State Park employee was able to reach Davis by phone on Wednesday, and it appeared he had gotten lost but wasn't very far from the summit. But authorities say an hour-long search did not locate Davis and he stopped answering his phone.

Two dozen rescuers and a drone team searched until 2 a.m. and started again early the next morning. Deteriorating weather conditions suspended the search on Thursday night, but it resumed Friday morning.

Temperatures on the summit Friday will be in the 40s, with winds gusting as high as 85 mph. The forecast on Saturday calls for a chance of rain and highs in the mid 50s.

The Cog Railway brings more than 100,000 visitors to the summit of Mount Washington annually. It was founded in 1869 and was the first mountain-climbing railway in the world.

The three-hour round trip via train offers riders a one-hour layover at summit, where people can visit an observation desk, museum and gift shops.