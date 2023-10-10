Mount Auburn Cemetery named one of Yelp's best spots for fall foliage in America

CAMBRIDGE - A historic cemetery right outside Boston is one of the best spots in all of America to see the leaves change colors, according to Yelp. The review site ranked Mount Auburn Cemetery at No. 4 on its list of "Top spots for fall foliage in the US."

The cemetery that borders Cambridge and Watertown was founded in 1831 and is a National Historic Landmark. In the middle of the cemetery is Washington Tower, which is 125 feet above the Charles River and offers stunning panoramic views of Boston.

Cemetery president David Barnett told WBZ-TV back in 2021 that the beautiful space was meant to provide a special connection between the dead and the living.

"Our founders were visionary in all kinds of ways," he said. "It was envisioned to be a cemetery serving the end of life purposes, but at the same time be a place of inspiration for the living and this was part of that vision."

Yelp reviewers say the sights are breathtaking.

"Foliage in New England is just amazing and this place is clearly an example of how beautiful it can get," one said.

Yelp compiled its list by looking at places with lots of fall foliage-related terms in user reviews such as "autumn leaves" and "changing leaves," and then ranked them based on volume and quality of reviews.

Coming in first was the Central Park Conservancy in New York. Second was Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine. The Flume Gorge in Lincoln, New Hampshire was 13th.

Click here to see the full ranking.