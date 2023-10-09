When will fall foliage peak in New England? Forecast map shows where to find the best colors

BOSTON - The fall weather this week is going to have a major impact of the foliage throughout New England.

If you were out and about this weekend, you likely noticed bursts of color here and there, even throughout southern New England.

I would classify the foliage to date as highly variable and spotty. Driving down route 119 yesterday from Groton to Ashby, I noticed some very colorful spots but also some areas where the leaves seemed to go straight from green to brown.

Peak color is now happening across most of northern New England including the highest elevations of the Green and White Mountains.

There is "moderate color" now in the Lakes Region near Winnipesaukee.

We expect that by next weekend, the peak color will have moved south into central New England including parts of northern Worcester County and the Berkshires. Far northern New England will be past peak with some leaf drop occurring.

If the forecast holds and we get several days of rain/wind next weekend, that could lead to a quick and unfortunate end to the peak color season for many areas north and west of Boston.

Bottom line, the next several days may be your last chance to catch the best that fall has to offer this year.