Mother of boy bullied by Mitchell Miller says he has never apologized

BOSTON - The mother of a boy who was abused by Mitchell Miller, a star hockey player signed by the Boston Bruins, says he has never apologized to her son or her family. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to charges of racist bullying.

The incident still haunts the family of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who says the bullying and battering went on for years. Joni Meyer-Crothers, Isaiah's mother, told WBZ-TV she is still waiting for a proper apology from Miller.

Miller was 14 years old when the incident occurred. In a statement that was part of the Bruins' release to announce the signing on Friday, Miller expressed regret over the 2016 incident, calling it "an extremely poor decision."

Meyer-Crothers said her son suffered years of abuse at the hands of Miller and that characterizing it as a mistake dismisses the true horror of what Miller did.

Miller also said in his statement that he apologized. Meyer-Crothers disputes that, saying Miller only contacted her son last week on Instagram.

"He's never reached out to my son, he never reached out to us," Meyer-Crothers said. "So, for somebody to refer to it as a mistake, what my son endured, is infuriating."

Meyer-Crothers said she does believe people can grow and change, but that part of changing is showing true remorse, something she does not feel Miller has done.

"Mitchell had to do a court mandated letter, which as a juvenile, the family never gets the letter," Meyer-Crothers said. "But the magistrate when it happened, made it clear that he didn't feel Mitchell had any remorse either."

Meyer-Crothers said another boy involved in the bullying came to their house to apologize, but Miller did not.