Monica's Trattoria in North End back in business after city approves new manager

BOSTON - Monica's Trattoria will be open for the weekend, more than a week after the city of Boston essentially shut the North End restaurant down.

The city's licensing board voted July 25 to suspend the restaurant's license to serve liquor and food until the board approved a new manager. That's because the owner, Patrick Mendoza, is being held without bail for a shooting in the North End back on July 12. He was arrested after nine days on the run and is now facing several charges, including assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

Monica's Trattoria was open the entire time Mendoza was a fugitive from justice, but the board suspended the food and liquor licenses last week until it formally approved a new manager, Amanda McQueen.

The board met and voted unanimously to approve McQueen Wednesday and restored the restaurant's licenses.

Mendoza is due back in court on August 4 for a probable cause hearing.