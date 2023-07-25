Watch CBS News
Local News

Monica's Trattoria in North End essentially shut down following owner Patrick Mendoza's arrest

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Monica's Trattoria shut down in North End after owner charged with attempted murder
Monica's Trattoria shut down in North End after owner charged with attempted murder 00:21

BOSTON - Patrick Mendoza's North End restaurant, Monica's Trattoria, has been essentially been shut down until the city approves a new manager for it.

The city of Boston's licensing board met Tuesday and voted to suspend the restaurant's license to serve liquor and food until the board approves a new manager.

Mendoza is being held without bail for a shooting in the North End back on July 12. He was arrested last Friday after nine days on the run. He's now facing several charges, including assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

northend.jpg
Patrick Mendoza's restaurant, Monica's Trattoria, in the North End CBS Boston

Monica's Trattoria was open the entire time he was a fugitive from justice. Last week, the restaurant asked the city to transfer its liquor license over to the manager currently running Monica's so it could stay open. Mendoza did not show for that hearing. He was arrested the next day at the Gosnold Treatment Center, a substance abuse treatment center in Falmouth.

mendoza.jpg
Patrick Mendoza Boston Police

The licensing board has not yet set a date for a hearing to review a new manager.

"We will get it done as soon as we can," board chairwoman Kathleen Joyce said in the hearing.

Mendoza is due back in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.