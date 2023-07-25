Monica's Trattoria in North End essentially shut down following owner Patrick Mendoza's arrest

Monica's Trattoria shut down in North End after owner charged with attempted murder

BOSTON - Patrick Mendoza's North End restaurant, Monica's Trattoria, has been essentially been shut down until the city approves a new manager for it.

The city of Boston's licensing board met Tuesday and voted to suspend the restaurant's license to serve liquor and food until the board approves a new manager.

Mendoza is being held without bail for a shooting in the North End back on July 12. He was arrested last Friday after nine days on the run. He's now facing several charges, including assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

Patrick Mendoza's restaurant, Monica's Trattoria, in the North End CBS Boston

Monica's Trattoria was open the entire time he was a fugitive from justice. Last week, the restaurant asked the city to transfer its liquor license over to the manager currently running Monica's so it could stay open. Mendoza did not show for that hearing. He was arrested the next day at the Gosnold Treatment Center, a substance abuse treatment center in Falmouth.

Patrick Mendoza Boston Police

The licensing board has not yet set a date for a hearing to review a new manager.

"We will get it done as soon as we can," board chairwoman Kathleen Joyce said in the hearing.



Mendoza is due back in Boston Municipal Court Wednesday for a dangerousness hearing.