Rainy commute for Massachusetts Monday morning. Maps show who could get wet snowflakes

Alyssa Andrews
Alyssa Andrews
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews joined WBZ-TV in September 2023 after working for TV stations in Indiana and Kentucky.
Next Weather: WBZ weather forecast
Next Weather: WBZ weather forecast 02:48

The WBZ-TV Weather Team is issuing a Next Weather Alert for mixed precipitation on the Monday morning commute in Massachusetts. Scattered rain and wet snowflakes will be the primary weather hazards.

While we expect impacts to be minimal, we want to bring your attention to a brief wintry mix Monday morning. Scattered rain will be present overnight Sunday. Wet snowflakes will mix in as early as 4 a.m.

Slushy snow north of Mass Pike

This means mostly rain showers for everyone south of the Mass Pike. North of that, is where you see a chance of mixed precipitation, and wet, slushy snow flakes. Surface temperatures will be slightly too warm to get anything to stick here.

The best chance of any minor accumulating snow will be in the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires. Outside of a coating, this will be to the tune of an inch or two possible.

Clearing by noon

Scattered mixed precipitation will be wrapping up by noon Monday. While the morning commute will be wet, and may reduce visibility, there won't be any issues on the ride home.

Rain returns Monday night

The afternoon will be drier Monday, with the clouds and cool air sticking around. Monday night after sunset, light rain showers return. That said, any additional rain totals for Monday won't amount to much. We anticipate no more than three tenths of an inch before Tuesday.

April is already off to a soggy start. The first five days have already featured 0.96" of rainfall, which is more than a quarter inch above average for the month-to-date. That doesn't include the additional rainfall we received Sunday morning—and there's plenty more where that came from in the week ahead!

