Who is Dustin May, the starting pitcher Red Sox acquired at MLB trade deadline?

The Red Sox got a little help for the their starting rotation ahead of the MLB trade deadline, reportedly acquiring right-hander Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first on the deal ahead of the 6 p.m. deadline.

Boston is sending outfield prospect James Tibbs to Los Angeles, according to Robert Murray of Fansided. Tibbs was acquired in the shocking Rafael Devers trade in June, meaning Boston essentially got Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, Jose Bello, and May for Devers.

The 27-year-old May is 6-7 with a 4.85 ERA over 19 games (18 starts) this season. His final start in a Dodgers uniform actually came against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, when he allowed four runs over five innings in a 4-3 loss for Los Angeles.

May will give Alex Cora another starter for the back-end of Boston's rotation, but he isn't going to make a huge impact for a Red Sox team looking to make a big postseason push. That the Dodgers, who are World Series contenders, were willing to move off him should say all we need to know about May.

Who is Dustin May?

May had spent his entire career with the Dodgers and was once L.A's top pitching prospect. He owns a 18-16 record with a 3.71 ERA over 65 games -- 52 of which were starts.

He made his debut in 2019, and was the Dodgers' Opening Day starter for the 2020 COVID-shortened season because Clayton Kershaw was injured. He was 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA during the regular season, and pitched in seven games (making three starts) and had a 4.22 ERA during the Dodgers run to a World Series title.

May made five starts in 2021 before he tore his UCL and needed to undergo Tommy John surgery. He also had a Tommy John revision procedure in 2023, which ended his season after nine starts and a 4-1 record.

He was hoping to return in 2024, but it didn't happen because May had to undergo surgery for an esophageal tear in July.

May has thrown a career-high 104 innings this season, striking out 97 batters to 43 walks issued. He'll slot into the back of the Boston rotation after Garret Crochet, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Walker Buehler.

There were rumors the Red Sox were in on a number of players Thursday, including Minnesota's Joe Ryan and Arizona's Merrill Kelly (who was traded to Texas), but in the end they only added May and left-hander Steven Matz ahead of the deadline.