Who is Steven Matz? What to know about Red Sox pitcher added ahead of MLB trade deadline.

The Boston Red Sox made their first move ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, bringing in veteran pitcher Steven Matz.

Here's what to know about the newest member of the Red Sox, who they acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for infield prospect Blaze Jordan.

Who is Steven Matz?

Matz, 34 years old, was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the 2009 MLB Draft out of Ward Melville High School in New York.

On June 28, 2015, Matz had a big league debut to remember. Starting for the Mets against the Cincinnati Reds, he pitched 7.2 innings, giving up five hits and striking out six. But he also was 3 for 3 at the plate, doubling and driving in four runs.

Matz has had an up and down career that included six years with the Mets, one season in Toronto, and the last four years with the Cardinals.

In 11 seasons as a starter and reliever, Matz has an ERA of 4.24 over 982.2 innings, compiling 928 strikeouts.

This year with the Cardinals, Matz has largely been a relief pitcher. He has a 3.44 ERA over 55 innings pitched. He's appeared in 32 games, coming out of the bullpen in all but two of them.

Who is Blaze Jordan?

In exchange for Matz, the Red Sox parted with Jordan, who was most recently playing first base for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Jordan, who also played third base, was drafted in the third round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of DeSoto Central High School in Mississippi.

The righthander has hit well during the four years he spent making his way through the minors.

This year, Jordan started the season at Double-A Portland before he was called up to Worcester. Between the two levels, he his .308 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI this year.

The MLB trade deadline is Thursday at 6 p.m.