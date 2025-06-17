Red Sox fans who bought Rafael Devers jersey recently may be able to trade it in. Here's how.

The Boston Red Sox sent star designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants just hours after he hit a home run against the rival New York Yankees on Sunday. Some fans undoubtedly bought a Rafael Devers jersey during the Sox series sweep of the Yanks. Now, what do those fans do?

"I did I once buy an Adrian Gonzalez jersey, and proudly wore it for one day, and he got traded. At the same time, my daughter bought a Carl Crawford jersey, and he was shortly thereafter traded," said Steve Shapiro, a Red Sox fan from New Jersey. "If I had bought a Rafael Devers jersey then I would gladly return it at this point because he wasn't willing to cooperate with the team."

Jersey Assurance policy

It turns out, MLBshop.com has a jersey assurance policy. If you buy a jersey, and a player is traded within 90 days of buying it, you can make a claim within 14 days of the trade. This doesn't apply if the player is cut, retired, suspended, injured, or incarcerated.

"I am learning about it now, and it's a good thing to know," said Shapiro.

After sending in your outdated Devers jersey, they will let you either choose the jersey of a different player on the Red Sox or send you a Devers jersey in his new Giants threads.

Rafael Devers jersey for sale at Fenway Park CBS Boston

"I had a coworker who just last week bought a Rafael Devers jersey phone case," said Red Sox fan Aidan Fink. "He also said his past two dogs were named Lester and Bogey. There is something cursed about Boston fans."

While it may be tough to teach the dogs new names, those fans with outdated home jerseys may have a leg up. They don't have names on the back.

"The one jersey I have a is a Xander Bogaerts jersey with a '2' and no name on the back. I guess I could translate that to an Alex Bregman jersey right now," laughed Fink.

Here's to hoping the Sox sign a new number 11.