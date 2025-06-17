Rafael Devers ready to put Boston situation behind, start fresh in San Francisco

Rafael Devers strolled into the clubhouse side-by-side with home run king Barry Bonds, a fellow left-handed slugger who San Francisco's new big hitter has long admired from afar.

"I think just looking at him my game has already improved a lot," Devers joked as he was formally introduced by the Giants on Tuesday, when he was set to be designated hitter batting third in the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

Devers is determined to leave his own lasting mark on the franchise in what is a much-needed fresh start for him and a monumental mid-season acquisition for Buster Posey and San Francisco's front office.

And whatever went wrong in Boston, Devers is done discussing any issues he had with the Red Sox and eager to move forward across the country with the Giants.

"That's in the past now, I'm looking ahead and focusing on what I have here being a San Francisco Giant," Devers said. "I'm eager to go out there and play and see what I can do."

With a bright smile to match his bright new No. 16 jersey, Devers insisted he will play anywhere and do whatever manager Bob Melvin and his staff ask.

"I really like his answers by the way," said Posey, in his first year as president of baseball operations.

And on Day 1, Devers was out fielding groundballs at first base — something he wouldn't do in Boston. His batting practice drew a huge crowd at Oracle Park, where fans arrived early wearing his jersey.

The Giants will take on a mega contract after Devers signed a new $331 million, 11-year deal in January 2023. He joins several other stars here with long-term contracts — shortstop Willy Adames has a seven-year, $182 million deal and third baseman Matt Chapman at $151 million over six years through 2030 — as Posey builds a roster he expects will compete for another World Series championship, like the ones the Giants won with him as their star catcher in 2010, '12 and '14.

San Francisco last made the playoffs in 2021, when it won a franchise-record 107 games and edged the rival Dodgers for the NL West title on the final day.

"I think this organization has talent, they have won championships. I am here to play, to win and to win a championship," Devers said through an interpreter.

Posey thanked ownership for its willingness to go for it and trade for Devers to boost a club that has lacked power and struggled to score runs for extended stretches this year. The trade announced Sunday came together in the past few weeks after countless hours and conversations.

"I think the persistence really paid off," chairman Greg Johnson said.

While the Giants will gradually get Devers up to speed playing the field again since he has strictly been a DH this year, they know he has plenty of mentors eager to help. Melvin doesn't expect Devers to play third but rather DH and first, the very position he didn't want to play after losing his job at third when the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a $120 million, three-year contract in February to be their third baseman — the spot where Devers made 130 starts last year.

"When you have a guy like Barry Bonds around, arguably the greatest hitter of all-time, it's an added benefit for sure," Posey said.

It will only be a matter of days before Devers' first reunion with the Red Sox, who visit Oracle Park for a weekend series.

He was batting .271 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs over 72 games as Boston's primary DH. When asked what the differences will be as he begins anew, Devers noted: "It's the same baseball. I'm here to give my 100%."

"Been a fan from afar," pitcher Justin Verlander said. "Excited to add a player like that to our lineup."

The 28-year-old Devers hadn't been thrilled with the idea of playing first base in Boston but thanked the people who cheered him, calling them "great fans who supported me my whole time there."

After all the fanfare of his introduction and receiving his jersey in front of most of his teammates, who made time to be at his news conference before doing their pregame routines, Devers got to work.

"The Giants brought me here for a reason and I will give 100%," he said. "I'm now happy to be part of the team."

